Body Of San Francisco Woman Found Dumped On Rural East Bay Road

BYRON (KPIX 5) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found dumped on the side of a dirt road on Camino Diablo in Byron.

The search is now on for her killer.

The woman’s body was dumped in a remote area of Byron, on the property of a sand mine.

Jimmy Lee with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said of the victim, “Yeah, we do know who she is, we’re not able to release the identity at this time.”

He said authorities are still trying to notify her next of kin.

“What I can tell you is she is an adult female in her 40s and from San Francisco,” Lee said.

But that’s all investigators are revealing.

The woman’s body was found around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday by an employee who works at the sand mine.

Her body was found in a desolate area. There are no surveillance cameras and few people around to witness a body being dumped.

The last homicide in Byron was back in 2008.

“There’s still alot of unanswered questions here. We don’t know what the motive is,” Lee said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office would not elaborate on how she was killed or what condition her body was in.

“I don’t think our investigators want to go into that level of detail but she was found there. It was called in by one of the citizens who work nearby,” Lee said.

The woman’s body was brought to the coronor’s office in Martinez. An autopsy has been conducted and toxicology testing has also been done.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. Call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or email: tips@so.cccounty.us.