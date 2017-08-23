Oakland Man Pleads Not Guilty To Supporting ISIS

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Oakland man pleaded not guilty in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday to charges that included attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Amer Alhaggagi is accused in a July 21 grand jury indictment of seeking to aid ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, by opening social media accounts to promote and benefit the group last year.

Alhaggagi also pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Elizabeth Laporte to three other charges related to fraudulent use of another person’s debit card. Those charges are fraudulent possession of access-device-making equipment; unauthorized use of another person’s debit card; and aggravated identity theft.

Laporte ordered Alhaggagi retained in custody and ordered him to appear before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, the trial judge assigned to the case, for a status conference on August 29.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.