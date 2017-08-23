Park Service OKs San Francisco Crissy Field Permit For Patriot Prayer, Counter-Protests

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the objections of San Francisco officials, the National Park Service has granted a permit to a far-right group seeking to rally at Crissy Field Saturday, as well as permits for groups holding counter-demonstrations

The Patriot Prayer group has organized what it calls its “Freedom Rally” scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. After San Francisco officials questioned whether a permit should be issued to the group, the park service announced Wednesday in a statement,

“Many people have expressed concerns about safety related to the Patriot Prayer event. After consultation with other law enforcement colleagues, including the San Francisco Police Department, National Park Service law enforcement believe that whether a permit is issued or not, many people will come to Crissy Field on August 26 to express their opinions. Law enforcement advised that issuing a permit will increase their ability to ensure public safety. Accordingly, the National Park Service has decided to approve the permit with significant conditions to promote the peaceful, non-violent expression of views. “

Other permits were issued to groups seeking to counter the Patriot Prayer event, including groups rallying a day before the event, and another gathering at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Department is having every officer come into work on Saturday for the Crissy Field gathering and expected counter-demonstrations. Police plan to put up fencing and physically separate the Patriot Prayer attendees from those arriving to protest their presence.

Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement following the park service’s decision on the Crissy Field permit:

“The shameful, anti-American trend of hate-filled extremist rallies will unfortunately be allowed to continue this weekend in our city. Since the beginning of this process, we have repeatedly stated that the public safety of San Francisco residents and visitors is our top priority. With the event now officially permitted, the San Francisco Police Department is working with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the United States Park Police on a comprehensive public safety plan. Let us show this nation that San Francisco is a city of peace and unity. Do not engage with the members of this group, whose only priority is to incite violence through divisive rhetoric. Instead of dignifying their display of hatred, we ask that residents join peaceful gatherings taking place at the Civic Center Plaza on Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m.”

In a Facebook video posted Monday, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson said he was happy with the plans for security at the Saturday event. “I’m extremely encouraged right now, I feel really good about the preparations that have been going on,” he said. “This is going to be fun, this is going to be different, this is going to be a unique experience for sure.”

Lee and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were among those who had asked the park service to rescind the permit for the Patriot Prayer event after an attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia left one woman participating in a counter-protest dead.