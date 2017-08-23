Trump Visits Reno For Speech To American Legion

Filed Under: American Legion, Nevada, President Donald Trump, Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to speak at an American Legion convention and the White House says he plans to talk about seeking “a new unity.”

The White House says the president — in his speech later Wednesday in Reno, Nevada — will say it’s “time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us.”

Look for Trump to say: “We are one people, with one home, and one flag.”

The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona’s two Republican senators.

Trump has pushed back against media coverage of his response to the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch