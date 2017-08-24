Bay Fair BART Station Closed By Major Medical Emergency

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — BART officials have closed the Bay Fair station in San Leandro Thursday afternoon because of a major medical emergency involving a person on the track.

The emergency began at 2:43 p.m. The status of the person on the track was not immediately available as of 2:50 p.m.

One train was being taken out of service, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The issue is causing major delays in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.

As of about 3:09 p.m., trains were single tracking through the Bay Fair station without stopping.

3:07pm update: trains are now being allowed to single track through Bay Fair station again without stopping. Major Medical Emergency. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

There was no word as to when the station might reopen, according to BART officials. A BART alert noted that AC Transit bus #10 operates between San Leandro-Bayfair and Hayward stations, while AC Transit bus #48 operates between Castro Valley and Hayward stations.

Earlier this week, passengers at the at the Civic Center Station in San Francisco took quick action to save the life of a person in crisis who climbed from the platform onto the tracks as a train approached the station, the agency said.

