Court Orders Web Host To Provide Records On Anti-Trump Site

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internet hosting company must turn over records for a website that the government alleges was used to plan violent protests on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A District of Columbia Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that DreamHost must provide the Justice Department with records for a website called disruptj20.org.

Prosecutors allege the site was used to organize anti-Trump protests on Jan. 20 where protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine. Prosecutors are pursuing charges against 200 people accused of taking part.

Prosecutors originally obtained a search warrant for the site’s records in July. But DreamHost challenged the request as overly broad and infringing on the rights of free speech and political expression for the site’s approximately 1.3 million visitors.

