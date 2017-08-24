JAY-Z And Justin Timberlake: Super Bowl Bound?

Filed Under: Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl
VIDEO: Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z – ‘Suit & Tie’ (Music Video)

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Rumors are swirling that a superstar tag-team of JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake are currently in talks about headlining the coveted halftime slot at next year’s Super Bowl set for U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018.

According to a report in the “rumor mill” section of industry trade Hits Daily Double, it could happen.

justin timberlake jay z photo by matthew j lee the boston globe via getty image1 JAY Z And Justin Timberlake: Super Bowl Bound?

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z (credit: Matthew J. Lee / Getty Images)

Timberlake and JAY-Z have history together, having embarked on the joint “Legends of the Summer” tour in 2013. The pair have also appeared on each other’s songs, including Timeberlake’s “Suit and Tie” and Jay’s “Holy Grail.”

While JAY-Z has yet to appear on the Super Bowl stage, Timberlake has been a part of the halftime show more than once. His first appearance was in 2001 when he was still a member of ‘NSync, and the band performed alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige in a massive onstage mashup.

Timberlake’s second appearance was in 2004, when he was involved in Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction moment.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch