Rohnert Park Drug Bust Nets 6.5 Pounds Of Meth, 2 Pounds Heroin

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man suspected of narcotics trafficking was arrested Tuesday in a Rohnert Park mobile home park after leading public safety officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, according to police.

Gerson Eduardo Alvarado, 39, was under surveillance by the Santa Rosa Police Department’s narcotics unit when they requested that officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety conduct a traffic stop.

Alvarado fled into the Rancho Feliz Mobile Home Park, off of Redwood Drive near Rohnert Park Expressway and U.S. Highway 101 – leading law enforcement on a three-minute pursuit during which he allegedly threw methamphetamine out of his vehicle’s window before fleeing on foot.

He allegedly had several ounces of meth in his possession at the time of the arrest and detectives recovered an additional 1.5 ounces from the street.

They served a search warrant at a nearby mobile home on Estrella Drive, citing 28-year-old Brad Lyon for possession of a small amount of meth, and served another warrant at a residence on Michael Drive in Santa Rosa where they allegedly recovered 6.5 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin and a half-ounce of cocaine.

The search also turned up packaging, scales and documents related to alleged drug trafficking, according to police.

Alvarado was booked into jail on suspicion of selling meth, transporting meth, possession of heroin and cocaine for sale, maintaining a residence for drug trafficking, felony evasion, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence and driving on a suspended license.

There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to police.

