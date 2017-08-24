SJSU Professor Accused of Harassing Student Loses Teaching Assignment

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A San Jose State University professor who allegedly sexually harassed a student may not be returning to the classroom afterall.

“I am writing you to inform you that Prof. Lewis Aptekar will not be teaching Research in Counselor Education in the Fall. We will be working on securing another instructor…” said a message to students from Paul Cascella, Ph.D., interim dean at San Jose State University’s Lurie College of Education.

“Certainly what we heard from the students in the past several weeks were very important, student telling us that they need a really good learning environment, we heard that, and we’re doing our best to provide that,” Cascella said.

Celina Cesena is among those organizing a protest against the professor. She said, “I personally do not think that he should still be a part of this university after what he’s done.”

Valerie Lamb is also helping to organize the protest.

Lamb said, “The protest is still going because we are still frustrated, again lack of communication with the department, the university on Dr. Aptekar’s return.”