Man Suspected Of Robbing Phones, Wallets On UC Berkeley Campus

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – University of California at Berkeley police have released a photo of a man who stole cellphones and wallets from people at the Recreational Sports Facility on campus last week.

On Aug. 16 at 6:03 p.m., the robbery occurred via threats of a gun at the building at 2301 Bancroft Way.

According to police, the suspect prowled the facility and stole various items. When confronted by a female employee, the suspect allegedly threatened her and said he had a gun, police said.

Fearing for her safety, the employee let him leave the building. He then fled west on Bancroft Way. Officers responded and searched the area but were unable to find him, police said.

Police have released an image of the suspect. He is described as a middle-aged black man wearing a navy cap with a red brim, a blue plaid flannel shirt over a white T-shirt, white tennis shoes and possibly dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UC police criminal investigation bureau at (510) 642-0472 during regular business hours or (510) 642-6760 during all other times.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.