Eat, Drink SF Organizers Offer ‘Sheet Caking’ To Counter Right-Wing Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This will be a weekend of food at Fort Mason in San Francisco and the phrase “let them eat cake” just might take on a new meaning. At an annual event, organizers of Eat, Drink SF are planning a counter statement to Saturday’s right-wing rally at Crissy Field.

The San Francisco food industry prides itself on diversity and inclusion. Gwyneth Borden, Executive Director of Golden Gate Restaurant Association says some people planning to attend the culinary festival at Fort Mason are concerned that the Alt-Right rally planned nearby may cause some disruption.

“Eat, Drink SF is a nine-year-old culinary celebration that really focuses on San Francisco’s wonderful bounty.” Borden says. “Everything from the produce in the sea and the great chefs mixologists that make San Francisco such a delightful culinary destination.”

In a response of sorts, the association will make a counter statement to that rally at Eat, Drink SF. Organizers plan to serve their guests and attendees slices of cake, in reference to a bit on protesting white supremacist rallies, comedienne Tina Fey did recently on SNL’s Weekend Update.

“Since Tina Fey so delightfully gave us was wonderful idea of ‘sheet caking,’ we thought why not take advantage of it.” Borden said. “…we’re working with Noe Valley Bakery with two very large sheet cakes for everyone to partake in on Saturday.”

In Fey’s words “‘Sheet Caking’ is a grassroots movement! Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

In a statement on their website, Eat, Drink SF is in constant contact with Fort Mason, SFPD, and the Park Police who manages the venue and Crissy Field, to ensure safety and security of everyone attending the events at the center. Security will be heightened.

Eat, Drink SF runs Friday, August 25th through Sunday, August 27th at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco.

