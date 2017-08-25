Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain’s ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’



By Vicki Pepper

(RADIO.COM) – It’s been fifteen years since Shania Twain released an album of original music, and twenty since her 2x diamond Come On Over album dropped. One of the songs on that album, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” name-checked actor Brad Pitt, and Shania has finally revealed the reason why she chose to call him out on the song.

“I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies,” Shania revealed at an album-preview party for her forthcoming September 29th album, Now (via Billboard). “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl. Pitt later successfully sued the magazine for publishing the paparazzi photos].”

“And this was like all the rage. I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?’ We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she continued.

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

