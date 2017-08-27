Diamondbacks Blank Giants 11-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin gave Arizona its latest in a string of solid starts, and then for good measure, the Diamondbacks capped a series sweep with some offensive fireworks.

Corbin pitched seven strong innings to win his fourth straight start, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Diamondbacks used a nine-run eighth inning to thump the San Francisco Giants 11-0 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks swept the three-game set and have won six of seven, maintaining a 1 1/2-game lead over Colorado for the top NL wild card.

Arizona starters have allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven straight games, including a pair of dominant efforts from Corbin.

“Strike one is something that I did really well a couple of years ago. Just got ahead of guys and kept them off balance,” Corbin said. “When I’m able to do that, I can throw all my pitches. It just seems like right now it’s going well.”

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three with his 31st homer of the season in the eighth, and Martinez and Daniel Descalso went deep in the next two plate appearances. It was the sixth time Arizona has gone back-to-back-to-back in club history and the second time this season.

Reliever Matt Cain allowed the homers to Goldschmidt and Martinez and was charged with eight runs. Cory Gearrin allowed Descalso’s shot.

“I don’t think any team’s goal is to play meaningful baseball in September. That’s not a good goal, to just be in it,” Goldschmidt said. “You want to play in the playoffs because anything can happen and you have a chance to win the World Series.”

Corbin (12-11) left to a standing ovation after allowing a single to Jarrett Parker to lead off the eighth. Corbin allowed five hits and struck out eight with a walk. He’s allowed only one run in 30 1/3 innings across his last four starts.

“He was executing pitches all the way until the final batter,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Giants starter Chris Stratton (2-3) walked five and threw a critical wild pitch, but gave up two runs and four hits and struck out 10 in six innings.

The Diamondbacks got a run off Stratton in the third inning when Chris Herrmann scored on a wild-pitch third strike to Rey Fuentes.

Martinez had a solo shot in the sixth and has 29 home runs.

The Giants scored only four runs in the series and have lost four of five and fell to 52-80. They were swept at Chase Field for the first since April 2012.

“As well as we pitched, to score four runs in a three-game series, that is not going to work,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We just got shut down by their pitching and really didn’t have much going against Corbin at all. … You saw more ground balls by our offense today than you have all year, it seemed like it.”

A FIRST FOR PERALTA

The Diamondbacks’ David Peralta was ejected by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after striking out on a foul tip in the fifth inning. It was Peralta’s first ejection of his career.

Lovullo said Kulpa told him Peralta used foul language toward the umpire.

THE GOLDSCHMIDT STANDARD

Lovullo was asked before Sunday’s game to put a value on what Goldschmidt means to the team.

“We would never be where we’d be as an organization without Paul Goldschmidt. We’d never have the type of year that we’re having without Paul Goldschmidt,” Lovullo said. “He’s a very unique player in the way that he cares about so many things that you don’t even know are out there on a daily basis. I ask him often how he sleeps at night. … We want to make sure he’s rested, because he’s like Superman. He’s everywhere. He touches a lot of lives in a special way.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was out of Sunday’s starting lineup due to hamstring tightness, but came on as pinch hitter in the eighth and grounded into a double play.

Diamondbacks: SS Ketel Marte was not in the lineup due to a left hamstring injury, but could be ready to play by Tuesday. … SS Nick Ahmed played eight innings for Triple-A Reno on Saturday and is close to returning from a broken hand suffered in late June.

UP NEXT

Giants: When San Francisco opens a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-12) is the scheduled starter.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (5-7) is scheduled to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

