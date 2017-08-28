49ers Reid Takes A Knee During Anthem

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF & AP) — San Francisco strong safety Eric Reid observed the national anthem from one knee Sunday night, a resumption of the human rights protest he joined last season with then-teammate Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who was released by the 49ers during the off-season, has become a polarizing figure in the NFL because he has yet to drawn interest from any other team.

Many believe owners have blackballed him because of his protest last season.

Before the season both Kaepernick and Reid had said they would stand for the anthem this year.

However, the 49ers safety told reporters after the game that he was resuming the practice in light of the deadly demonstration in Charlottesville.

He had been disappointed that the practice had been viewed in the past as being anti-police and anti-military.

“Fast forward to Charlottesville, and the country sees what an un-American protest really looks like,” Reid said after the game. “And that’s when I had my change of heart. What Colin, Eli and I did was a peaceful protest, fueled by faith in God, to make our country a better place.”

Several teammates showed their support for Reid’s protest with wide receiver Marquis Goodwin placing their hand on Reid’s shoulder and linebacker Eli Harold draping his arm around Goodwin.