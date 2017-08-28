HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest: More Flooding ExpectedThousands Of RescuesHurricane Relief: How To Help

Desert Hosts Traffic Jams, Makeshift Airport For Burning Man

(credit: Frank Quirarte Photo)
VIDEO: Burning Man A Favorite Of Silicon CEO’s

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. (AP) — Tens of thousands have braved massive traffic jams to get to a remote stretch of Nevada desert for the annual Burning Man Festival.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports festival goers spent between two and five hours over the weekend to make the 4.5 mile trek from Black Rock City ahead of the festival’s start on Sunday. Black Rock City is about 120 miles north of Reno.

Flying might have been a better idea. USA Today reports volunteers have built a temporary airport in an ancient dry lakebed for the nine-day festival. The airport is built every year and averages as many as 800 takeoffs and landings a day.

About 70,000 people are expected to attend the art and music festival that runs until September 4th.

