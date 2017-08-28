Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, Chan Announce Daughter’s Birth

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their daughter August on the social media platform Monday.

August joins older sister Max who was born in November 2015.

As part of the post, the couple published a letter they had written to their daughter about the hopes they have for her childhood and life.

“When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in — a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality,” the letter read. “We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what’s wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We’re optimists about your generation and the future.”

The couple told August in the letter to make sure to “take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now.”

Zuckerberg recently had announced he would take a two-month paternity leave to spent time with his family.