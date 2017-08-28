Restraining Order Lifted, Effort To Recall Judge Persky Can Resume

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A retired judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that prevented the collection of signatures for the recall of controversial Santa Clara County Court Superior Judge Aaron Persky.

Judge Ksenia Tsenin announced the rescinding of the order Monday afternoon, opening the way for proponents of the recall to move forward with collecting signatures in support of it.

Persky is the target of a recall after he sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail last year after Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a fraternity party.

He had sued after the intent to recall request was submitted earlier this year, arguing the state should have the right to remove or recall judges, not the public.

Persky’s attorneys will appeal the ruling to the California Court of Appeal. If that court overturns Tsenin’s ruling, any signatures collected by the recall effort between now and when the appeals court ruling is issued will be considered invalid.

Supporters of Persky’s recall effort cheered as the judge made her ruling and as court was adjourned.

