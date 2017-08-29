Contra Costa Authorities Seek Help In Homicide Of San Francisco Woman

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco woman found dead at the side of a remote rural in Byron has been identified by authorities as the investigation into her homicide continues.

Police are trying to find out what happened to 49-year-old San Francisco resident Aleli Avila.

Avila’s body was found dumped on the side of a dirt road in Byron last Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department has reached a point in the investigation where they are relying heavily on help from the public.

“She’s a very liked person in her community in San Francisco and we’re reaching out to more people who knew her,” said Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Capt. David Hartman.

Avila’s friends last saw her on Friday, August 18th. Her friends told investigators that Avila said she was traveling from San Francisco to Contra Costa County. But investigators still don’t know the route she may have taken. And that route may provide some much-needed answers.

“What we’re looking for is more investigative leads, something more about her,” said Hartman. “If she was seen leaving San Francisco and who she was meeting in Contra Costa County in the days she was last seen.”

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s tip line at (925) 313-1166.