Dying San Jose Woman’s Final Wish On Hold

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Trinh Phan has just one last wish — to see her mother’s smile and feel the comforting touch of her hand one last time.

But the 33-year-old San Jose resident’s dream has turned into a family nightmare as the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Vietnam has rejected her mother’s request for a temporary travel visa to come to the United States and see her.

Phan – who is hospitalized in the ICU unit at O’Connor Hospital — is in the final stages of her battle with lung cancer and her family says she is running out of time.

“We don’t have any time left at this moment,” Kandice Nguyen, Phan’s sister-in-law, who is acting as a family spokesperson, told the San Jose Mercury News. “Every minute that goes by, you see a drastic change in her condition. We’re not going to lose hope, but we don’t know if we’re going to have this last wish fulfilled and we’re very concerned about that.”

Phan immigrated to the United States back in 2003 and became a U.S. citizen in 2010. The last time she saw her mother was in 2012.

The family says Phan’s mother — Nguyen Thi Hoa — had her visa application rejected because immigration authorities fear that she will attempt to stay in the U.S. illegally.

Phan’s relatives have turned to Bay Area Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren for help. They have also started a petition calling on the consulate and President Donald Trump to issue Hoa a visa. As of Monday, they had collected more than 15,000 signatures.

Lofgren issued a statement Monday saying she would do everything she can to help the family.

“I am hopeful that, along with my efforts, the outpouring of compassion and support from Mrs. Phan’s neighbors, friends, and community will help bring a favorable and timely resolution to this matter,” Lofgren told the Mercury News.

Phan, who is married and has a young son, was diagnosed with Metastatic Stage 4 lung cancer and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in July. The disease has progressed rapidly and she now is fully dependent on oxygen.

“Her lungs have completely collapsed,” Nguyen told the newspaper. “It’s quite a dire and daunting situation for our family.”