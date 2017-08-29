Homicide, Stabbing Suspect Arrested After Jumping Off Amtrak Train In Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A suspect in a Kansas homicide was arrested Saturday in Martinez after he allegedly stabbed someone on a train and jumped from the train, officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Robert Colson, 34, of Bucksport, Maine, was arrested following an injury he suffered as he was allegedly trying to escape an Amtrak train following the alleged stabbing at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Colson is a suspect in the death of Matthew Schoshke of Tescott, Kansas, in the north-central part of the state.

A member of Schoshke’s family found his body at his home on Aug. 12. Schoshke’s pickup truck was allegedly stolen, and was located abandoned in Los Angeles.

KBI agents and the sheriff from Ottawa County in Kansas went to Los Angeles and collected evidence from the truck.

The evidence led them to Colson and on Friday a warrant was issued for his arrest. As KBI agents and the Ottawa County sheriff were trying to find Colson, they found out he was allegedly involved in the stabbing on the Amtrak train.

Martinez police Sgt. Patrick Salamid said the victim in the alleged stabbing was treated and released from a hospital.

Colson is at a hospital where he is stable condition and is expected to recover. Colson tried to escape from the train by jumping from a two-story passenger car, Salamid said.

The Ottawa County District Attorney will ask that Colson be extradited to Kansas when he is released from the hospital.

