Padres Beat Giants 6-3 Behind Perdomo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot and Jabari Blash homered to back Luis Perdomo’s six innings of solid pitching as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Margot’s fourth-inning blast, the rookie’s 13th of the season, gave the Padres their first lead of the game.

Blash’s bash to lead off the fourth set the stage for the four-run inning.

Perdomo (7-8) settled in after his pitch count climbed as he wiggled from jams in the first two innings. In winning for the first time in his last four starts, Perdomo surrendered two runs (one earned) and eight hits. He struck out three and walked two in working at least six innings in his eighth straight start.

Three Padres relievers finished off the Giants with Brad Hand handling the ninth for his 13th save.

The Giants lost for the fourth time in five games and San Diego has beaten them in eight of the past 11 meetings.

