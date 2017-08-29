Santa Cruz Restaurant Closed After Records Reveal Owner Supports KKK Leader

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) — A Santa Cruz restaurant is shut down for what the owner is calling “political terrorism.”

Some employees and patrons boycotted the Chinese restaurant, after public records obtained by Indybay revealed restaurant owner Roger Grigsby gave $500 to David Duke’s campaign last year.

Duke ran for a US Senate seat in Louisiana and lost. He is an avowed white nationalist, anti-Semite and former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Now, after 38 years in business, Grigsby’s restaurant, O’Mei on Mission Street is closed.

There is a sign in the window telling patrons, “O’Mei has come under attack. Slanderous and malicious Internet rumors concerning this business, it’s owner, and staff have forced us to close for now.”

Grigsby sent KPIX an e-mail, saying, in part:

We are just a token in a much larger process of terrorizing white European Americans into silence in what has come to be known as the “war on whites.” My campaign contribution was to one of the men supporting European American civil rights.

It is unclear if or when the restaurant will reopen.