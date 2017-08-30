Garth Brooks To Headline Stagecoach Festival

The event will take place April 27 to 29, 2018 in Indio, California.
Filed Under: dierks bentley, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Stagecoach Festival
VIDEO: Stagecoach 2016: Thank You

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Garth Brooks is set to headline Stagecoach 2018, according to a new report in Billboard.

The festival will be held April 27 to 29, 2018 at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. It is unclear which of those dates will feature the country superstar.

garthbrooks770 211 Garth Brooks To Headline Stagecoach Festival

Garth Brooks (credit: Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images)

No other artists have been announced for this year’s Stagecoach fest, though the event typically announces its full lineup in early September. Last year’s headliners were Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.

Stagecoach is one the few dates Brooks has announced for 2018. The country icon will also play the opening and closing nights at 2018 Rodeo Houston, Feb. 27 and March 18. Brooks has been on a three-year world tour that wraps up at the end of this year.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch