Justin Moore Announces ‘Hell on a Highway’ 2018 South Bay Tour Date

By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Country singer Justin Moore has revealed the Hell on a Highway tour, an extensive run of concert dates that stretches into the new year.
The tour kicks off on October 13th in Monroe, LA, and rolls across the country, including a stop at the City Nation Civic in San Jose on January 25th. All before winding up in Knoxville, TN, on April 28th. Dylan Scott will join Moore on the tour as the opening act.
Justin Moore is still supporting his most recent full-length, Kinda Don’t Care, released in August 2016.
See Justin’s full run of dates below:
2017
10/13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center
10/15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric
10/20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
10/27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/4 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center
11/9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium at Ball State University
11/10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ LC Walker Arena
11/11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre
11/16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
11/17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at the Classic Center
2018
01/18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center
01/19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center
01/20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
01/21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
01/23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
01/25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic
01/26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater
01/27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
02/01 — Washington, DC @ Wharf
02/02 — Salisbury, Md. @Wicomico Civic Center
02/03 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware
02/09 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
02/10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
02/15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center
02/16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum
02/17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center
02/23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center
02/24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
03/01 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena
03/03 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/08 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena
03/09 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center
03/10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
03/15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
03/16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre
03/23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
03/24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center
03/29 — Kingston, R.I. Ryan Center
03/30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
03/31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
04/19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center
04/20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center
04/21 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
04/26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
04/27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
04/28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
