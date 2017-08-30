Naked Man Arrested After Violent Medical Clinic Rampage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly went on a LSD-fueled rampage at a Santa Rosa medical clinic, assaulting a doctor and three patients, and then was captured as he attempted to flee police while naked was in custody Wednesday on several charges into four counts of felony assault, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said 21-year-old Joshua Fajardo had been booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of four counts of felony assault, elder abuse, two counts of misdemeanor assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, brandishing a weapon and violating parole.

Investigators said officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Ridley Ave. Tuesday where they learned that Fajardo was allegedly under the influence of

multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and LSD.

Witnesses told police that Fajardo, who had already left the scene when officers arrived, was acting bizarrely when he suddenly assaulted a 39-year-old woman — his fellow housemate — by hitting her in the head with his fist.

Fejardo then allegedly grabbed a knife and accosted the woman and his relatives, who barricaded themselves in a back room. He then left the scene.

The housemate suffered head injuries and was treated at the scene by medical personnel. She was not hospitalized.

Minutes later, police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of Tesconi Court. Witnesses told police that a gray car collided with a fire hydrant, causing water to gush out.

Fajardo was allegedly driving the vehicle and after the crash ran around and yelling before running toward a medical clinic. City crews responded to shut off the water and no one was injured at the scene.

Police then received multiple calls from the St. Joseph Health Pulmonary Medicine Clinic at 585 W. College Ave. reporting a man was assaulting people.

According to police, Fajardo allegedly entered the clinic and struck a 56-year-old man in the waiting room. A woman in the room tried to escape through the receptionist’s window, but Fajarado allegedly grabbed her by the legs to pull her back out. He then followed her through the window.

Fajardo allegedly struck a doctor who tried to calm him down, then attacked the doctor’s patient, a 61-year-old woman, in an exam room. Fajardo allegedly threw the patient to the ground, got on top of her and began striking her with his fists, police said.

When a 71-year-old clinic employee intervened, Fajardo allegedly went after her. She ran and hid in an office, but Fajardo followed and allegedly began attacking her with his fists, police said.

According to police, the woman fought back at which point he left the room. He then removed his clothes and began banging on doors of rooms where people were hiding.

When police arrived, Fajardo ran out a back door. An officer and the doctor that was assaulted ran after Fajardo, who was naked. They chased him down West College Avenue where he allegedly ran into a moving vehicle, landing on its hood.

Fajardo continued to flee and ran south on Zuur Court, where he approached a man who was working in his yard. The officer then deployed his Taser stun gun at Fajardo, who became incapacitated.

A brief struggle broke out before Fajardo was handcuffed. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel, then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, as well as for his drug impairment, police said.

The victims at the medical office were treated at the scene. Three of them went to a hospital for further treatment related to head injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.