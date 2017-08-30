Rodgers Believes Kaepernick Should Be On NFL Roster

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has joined a growing list of NFL players who believe Colin Kaepernick would be on a team’s roster had he not staged his National Anthem protest last season.

Speaking to ESPN The Magazine, the former Cal star said Kaepernick — currently a free agent and unemployed — still is talented enough to be picked up by some NFL team.

“I think he should be on a roster right now,” Rodgers told ESPN The Magazine’ Mina Kimes. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

While supporting Kaepernick, Rodgers told the magazine he would always stand for the anthem.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag — but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,” he said.

Still Rodgers believes there needs to be a conversation about racial equality in the country and the situations his African American teammates must put uo with.

“I don’t understand what it’s like to be in that situation. What it is to be pulled over, or profiled, or any number of issues that have happened, that Colin was referencing — or any of my teammates have talked to me about,” he said. “But I know it’s a real thing my black teammates have to deal with.”

Even though Kaepernick said he would stand for the anthem this season, the talented free agent has yet to land a spot with a NFL team. In his absence, several other players — including his former teammate Eric Reid — have taken a knee this preseason during the playing of the anthem.