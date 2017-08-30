Alleged Richmond Gang Members Terrorized 12 East Bay Cities

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Seven alleged Richmond gang members were in custody Wednesday for a violent East Bay crime spree that included three murders, 14 attempted murders including the shooting of an Orinda school board member, six armed robberies, two carjackings and a Fremont home invasion captured on home security camera video, authorities said.

Richmond police chief Owen Brown left little doubt how he felt about the arrests of the alleged members of the gang known as Swerve Team.

“This is a big deal,” Brown told reporters in announcing the arrests. “This highlights the changing nature of serious young offenders. How they operate…It (the investigation) has resulted in multiple arrests, the seizure of several crime guns and the closure of multiple serious crimes across two counties and 12 cities.”

Over the last 18 months, state, local and federal investigators have been collecting evidence on the gang members who have allegedly victimized residents all across Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Brown said the seven arrested gang members are being held on $24 million bail. An eighth member remains at large and the suspect of an intense manhunt.

Authorities said one alleged gang member, Jermaine Hicks, is facing three murder charges and more than a dozen charges of attempted murder with offense dates going back a year.

The investigation began with a home invasion robbery in Fremont last December that was captured on home security cameras. A detective recognized one of the armed robbers.

“He thought it was odd that someone from Richmond was committing a violent crime in Fremont,” Brown said.

All three murders, Brown said, were committed in Richmond. The criminal complaint alleges Hicks helped murder 26-year-old Melvin James, 18-year-old Otilio Martinez and 30-year-old Maxim Biswas.

Last year, Jeremy Moore was arrested and charged with murdering Martinez to benefit the Swerve Team. On Wednesday, authorities played a stunning audio tape of a gun unloading 67 rounds at Martinez.

Swerve Team gang members were also allegedly involved in the high-profile robbery last year that resulted in the non-fatal shooting of Orinda School Board Vice President Carol Brown.

Brown and her husband, 63-year-old Tom Spalding, were beaten and shot after they were jumped by two gunmen outside of their home after returning from a late night trip to the grocery store.

“These are some of the most egregious crimes we’ve seen in the Bay Area in quit some time,” FBI Special Assistant Bertram Fairries told reporters. “It’s not typical gang retaliation stuff. There are individual victims with no connection at all to them. They’re intent was to intimidate and scare.”

Chief Brown said the gang has been connected with crimes committed in Fremont, San Pablo, Pinole, Rodeo, Berkeley, Antioch, Pittsburg, Brentwood, Danville, Orinda, Livermore and Richmond.