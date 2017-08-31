Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Calistoga

Filed Under: Calistoga, Earthquake, Napa County

CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the quake struck at 8:59 a.m. about 7 miles west of Calistoga in northern Napa County, at a depth of 4.4 miles.

Epicenter of magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck near Calistoga on August 31, 2017. (USGS)

Epicenter of magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck near Calistoga on August 31, 2017. (USGS)

According to visitors to the USGS website, shaking was mostly felt in Napa and Sonoma Counties. Weak shaking was also reportedly felt in parts of Marin County and in Oakland.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @CBSSF or KCBS Radio on Twitter at @KCBSNews for updates on breaking news anytime.

DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
status low Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Calistoga
Tsunami Alerts & Maps

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch