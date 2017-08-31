Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Calistoga

CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Officials said the quake struck at 8:59 a.m. about 7 miles west of Calistoga in northern Napa County, at a depth of 4.4 miles.
According to visitors to the USGS website, shaking was mostly felt in Napa and Sonoma Counties. Weak shaking was also reportedly felt in parts of Marin County and in Oakland.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
