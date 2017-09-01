Injured Paraglider Rescued Near Lake Herman in Benicia

Paraglider Rescue
Rescue workers carry injured paraglider to helicopter near Lake Herman in Benicia (Benicia Fire Dept. photo via Twitter)

BENICIA (CBS SF) — An injured paraglider who crashed near Lake Herman in Benicia was rescued by firefighters and airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon, a fire captain said.

At 12:32 p.m., the Benicia Fire Department, Cordelia Fire District, Medic Ambulance and CalStar Air Medical Services responded to a downed paraglider in the hills northwest of Lake Herman, Adam Malbrough, interim captain of the Benicia Fire Department, said.

Benicia firefighters and Medic Ambulance paramedics initially treated the paraglider, who was then taken by helicopter to the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center for evaluation, Malbrough said.

The paraglider’s injuries were described as moderate and were not considered life-threatening.

