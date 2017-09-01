Police Seek Person Of Interest In Death Of Oakland Musician

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities in Oakland are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in the death of a musician who was dragged behind a car as he tried to retrieve his stolen laptop from thieves in early August.

Oakland resident and noted songwriter David Deporis, 40, died on the 400 block of Rich Street in the aftermath of the August 9 robbery.

At 12:35 p.m. that day, Oakland police officers responded to investigate a report of a male victim being dragged from a vehicle after being robbed. During the incident, Deporis was sitting at a cafe in the Temescal neighborhood when a suspect tried to grab the musicians laptop.

A struggle ensued between Deporis and the suspect, which ultimately led to the Deporis being dragged by the suspect vehicle. Deporis died of traumatic injuries.

Oakland police have provided several photos of a person of interest being sought in the case. Authorities also distributed a photo of a vehicle similar to the one used in the robbery, not the actual vehicle used. All of the photos are of the same person of interest and were taken prior to the crime taking place.

At the time of his death, there was outpouring of grief over the death of Deporis.

“Dave always was just an all-in artist and the community needs people like that to keep us honest,” said friend Scott MacDonald the day after the fatal incident.

“Dave was just, one word, would just be ‘magic’ and I hope he’d want people to remember him for that,” said friend Ian Petrich. “Because most people just go through their humdrum life and seeing Dave was always an experience.”

Others, including fellow musicians, mourned his passing on social media.

I found out that the beautiful musician #DaveDeporis has passed away… I first heard him years ago at Sidewalk Cafe https://t.co/DiI63yfmMD — regina spektor (@respektor) August 10, 2017

My tears overflow with the passing of the incredible youhavepowers . #DaveDeporis was playing… https://t.co/TYgByoPeET — My Brightest Diamond (@MyBrightestDmnd) August 10, 2017

RIP my friend Dave Deporis, songbird , now gone too soon, just ripped out of this life to go on… https://t.co/DRWpKMVV4Q — Karolina Wallace (@KarolinaWallace) August 10, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.