San Francisco Suspect Accused Of Hate Crime In Assaults On Asian Women

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with a series of brutal assaults against Asian women that took place in the city’s Bayview and Ingleside districts, police said Friday.

Agustin Garcia, 19, was arrested on suspicion of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious injuries, terrorist threats, attempted kidnapping and a hate crime allegation, according to police.

Last month, police at the city’s Bayview Station began investigating a series of unprovoked attacks against Asian women that happened in the areas of San Bruno and Silver avenues, San Bruno and Arleta avenues and San Bruno and Egbert avenues, police said.

In one incident, the victim’s nose was fractured, and she had a laceration that needed seven stitches, police said. In another incident, the victim’s tooth was broken.

The investigation led to Garcia, and police discovered that he was already in custody for three other similar assaults that occurred in the Ingleside district in the area of San Bruno and Wilde avenues, according to police.

Garcia followed several of the victims off public transit, police said.

Investigators believe Garcia may have committed more assaults that weren’t reported.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Hurley at (415) 671-2300, call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.