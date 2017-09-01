Pot Growers Accused Of Offering $1 Million Bribe To NorCal Sheriff

Filed Under: Bribe, Chi Meng Yang, Gaosheng Laitinen, Marijuana, Sheriff Jon Lopey, Siskiyou County

YREKA, Siskiyou County (AP) — Federal officials have charged a brother and sister with offering a California sheriff $1 million to turn a blind eye to their marijuana growing operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento says Chi Meng Yang and Gaosheng Laitinen offered Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey the money earlier this year in exchange for protection from raids.

Lopey tells the Record Searchlight he contacted federal authorities after the bribe was offered and wore a hidden device to record conversations with Yan and Laitinen while pretending to cooperate.

Yang was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to make an appearance in court Friday. Officials are still trying to find Laitinen.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Horwood did not immediately respond to a telephone message asking if Yang has a lawyer.

