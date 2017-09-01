Woman Arrested After Shoving 81-Year-Old Victim Off Muni Platform

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female suspect was arrested after she allegedly shoved an 81-year-old woman off a San Francisco Municipal Railway platform in the city’s Bayview District on Thursday morning, police said.
The woman was standing on an elevated Muni platform in the 4800 block of Third Street around 8:20 a.m. when a woman approached her from behind and shoved her off the platform, according to police.
There was no exchange between the two before the younger woman allegedly pushed the woman, police said.
The elderly woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. No further details were available.
