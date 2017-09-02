3 Masked Gunmen Rob Target In Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Three masked men robbed a Target store in Emeryville early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. to the store at 1555 40th St. One of the suspects had a handgun and another had a rifle and they told all the employees to get on the floor, according to police.

The suspects took money from the cash drawer and fled in a 4-door silver sedan. Police said how much the suspects took is not yet known.

No other details were available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

