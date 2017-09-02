Seismic Activity Detected Near North Korea’s Nuclear Test Site

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS) — South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says two quakes were detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site.
The U.S. Geological Survey called the first quake an explosion with a magnitude 6.3. The second quake measured 4.6.
South Korea’s military said earlier Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it picked up seismic waves measuring 5.6.
It came hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.