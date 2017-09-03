5th Straight Spare The Air Alert Issued As Record-Breaking Bay Area Heat Wave Eases

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Labor Day because of excessive smog expected in the Bay Area, regional air quality officials said Sunday morning. This is the fifth consecutive such alert this week and it was prompted by triple-digit temperatures inland and light winds combined with smoke from fires elsewhere in California and Oregon, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality officials noted that there is no free transit Monday and there is no wood-burning ban in place.

Temperatures along the San Francisco Bay were forecast to drop about 15 degrees from Saturday with San Francisco forecast to hit 85 degrees. Highs along the coast were expected to cool to the 70s.

An excessive heat warning remained in effect for parts of the Bay Area through Sunday at 9 p.m. This includes the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay interior valleys. Overnight lows Sunday will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s at lower elevations and from the upper 70s to near 90 in the hills.

LABOR DAY:

You can expect to feel a nice cool-down with inland areas finally dropping into the 90s and near-average temperatures for this time of year. The bay will reach the 70s and the coast will be in the upper 60s. Many people will welcome the relief from triple digits.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms as tropical storm Lidia moves north from Baja, California. Lidia is moving east into the Pacific but stormy skies are likely as the storm’s reach remains wide.

LOOKING AHEAD:

And upper trough is heading towards the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska. This means that, by mid-week, inland areas could cool into the upper 80s. Bay temperatures will hover around the low-mid 70s and the coast will be cloudy in the low 60s. Expect seasonal conditions towards the end of this week.

Bay City News contributed to this report