Angels Use AL-Record 12 Pitchers, Top A’s in 11 innings

OAKLAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels employed an American League-record 12 pitchers on Labor Day, and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run triple in the 11th inning Monday to beat the Oakland Athletics 11-9.

Fernando Salas (1-0), the ninth Angels pitcher, tossed a perfect 10th for the victory. Keynan Middleton came in as the third pitcher of the 11th and got his third career save, handing the A’s their seventh straight loss.

The 12 Angels pitchers topped the previous AL mark of 11 done four times, most recently by Tampa Bay in 2013. The Colorado Rockies set a major league record by using 13 pitchers in 2015 during a 16-inning game.

Angels star Mike Trout fouled a ball off his lower right leg in the 11th but stayed in the game after being checked by manager Mike Scioscia and a trainer.

Matt Olson homered twice for Oakland, including a tying, two-run drive with two outs in the ninth against Blake Parker.

Blake Treinen (1-3) gave up Calhoun’s go-ahead hit.

