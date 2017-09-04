Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To Children

Filed Under: Arrest, Concord, Indecent Exposure

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to children Sunday in Concord.

Just before 8 p.m., a Concord resident called 911 to report that his children said a man in their neighborhood exposed himself to them, police said.

The resident sent his kids safely back into their home, then he followed the suspect from a safe distance and called 911. The resident kept a close eye on the suspect while on the phone with a dispatcher until officers arrived, police said.

According to police, seven officers arrived within three minutes and arrested the suspect.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch