Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To Children

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to children Sunday in Concord.
Just before 8 p.m., a Concord resident called 911 to report that his children said a man in their neighborhood exposed himself to them, police said.
The resident sent his kids safely back into their home, then he followed the suspect from a safe distance and called 911. The resident kept a close eye on the suspect while on the phone with a dispatcher until officers arrived, police said.
According to police, seven officers arrived within three minutes and arrested the suspect.
