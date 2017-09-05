1 Dead, 2 Injured In Fairfield Garage Shooting

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in a garage in Fairfield on Monday night, police said.

The shooting in the 1100 block of Tanglewood Drive in east Fairfield was reported around 10 p.m.

The victims were listening to music when an unknown number of people began shooting into the garage. Several vehicles and a neighboring home were struck by bullets, police said.

One victim died at the scene and two others were wounded, one critically, police said.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and it is under investigation whether it is related to other recent shootings in Fairfield.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.