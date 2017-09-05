Democratic California Lawmakers Vow To Help DACA Recipients

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Democrats are slamming President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program protecting immigrants illegally brought into the country as children.
More than 30 lawmakers are vowing to pass bills to help people currently shielded under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, including legislation to limit immigration enforcement on college campuses and to make California a so-called “sanctuary state.”
The Trump administration says the DACA program will be phased out over six months. Trump says Congress should determine the program’s fate.
Several California Republicans say Congress should continue it.
Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego says she’ll sit outside Republican congressmen’s offices until they hear her message to support DACA recipients.
Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael says Trump’s actions are an attempt at “ethnic cleansing.”
