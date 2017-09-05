Dublin Man’s Complaint About Being Trapped By UPS Package Goes Viral

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man who aired a complaint on Twitter about a UPS package delivery trapping him in his Dublin apartment during the holiday weekend had his gripe go viral.
According to a story posted on the SF Gate, Dublin resident Jessie Lawrence got stuck in his apartment after a UPS delivery driver placed a package from Amazon directly underneath his doorknob Sunday morning.
Lawrence posted a photo of the package outside the door — a staged picture taken to illustrate the problem — after his building maintenance let him out of his apartment.
The posted image spread like wildfire, garnering over 155,000 likes, nearly 60,000 retweets and — as of Tuesday afternoon — closing on 1,900 comments.
While some of the comments and questions that the post got were about how Lawrence managed to take the photo while trapped inside the apartment and whether the doorknob might turn up instead of down, there was no shortage of jokes and memes posted in response.
In another tweet, Lawrence noted that the incident was a minor inconvenience, but could have been serious if there had been an emergency.
To their credit, UPS customer service did manage to respond in about a half an hour, but their message wasn’t exactly helpful. Or clear.
KPIX 5 inquired with Lawrence about discussing the incident, but he declined.