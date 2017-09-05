Dublin Man’s Complaint About Being Trapped By UPS Package Goes Viral

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man who aired a complaint on Twitter about a UPS package delivery trapping him in his Dublin apartment during the holiday weekend had his gripe go viral.

According to a story posted on the SF Gate, Dublin resident Jessie Lawrence got stuck in his apartment after a UPS delivery driver placed a package from Amazon directly underneath his doorknob Sunday morning.

Lawrence posted a photo of the package outside the door — a staged picture taken to illustrate the problem — after his building maintenance let him out of his apartment.

Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment. Had to call maintenance to get out. pic.twitter.com/L5yNpafhCT — Jessie Lawrence 🕹 (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

The posted image spread like wildfire, garnering over 155,000 likes, nearly 60,000 retweets and — as of Tuesday afternoon — closing on 1,900 comments.

While some of the comments and questions that the post got were about how Lawrence managed to take the photo while trapped inside the apartment and whether the doorknob might turn up instead of down, there was no shortage of jokes and memes posted in response.

🤔 A door stopper bar 😆 pic.twitter.com/mA36l1CHvW — TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) September 5, 2017

We have identified a suspect. pic.twitter.com/uQzO57xwcU — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 5, 2017

In another tweet, Lawrence noted that the incident was a minor inconvenience, but could have been serious if there had been an emergency.

Sure, it's inconvenient for us to call someone to get us out but if it were an emergency, we would have been screwed. We're 5 floors up. — Jessie Lawrence 🕹 (@hitstreak) September 3, 2017

To their credit, UPS customer service did manage to respond in about a half an hour, but their message wasn’t exactly helpful. Or clear.

I'm sorry your for this. I'll be glad to assist you. Please click the link below to DM us the details of your concern. ^TB https://t.co/wKJHDXWGRQ — UPS Customer Support (@UPSHelp) September 3, 2017

KPIX 5 inquired with Lawrence about discussing the incident, but he declined.