Green Day To Live Stream Special Show For Hurricane Harvey Relief

The show will be streamed via Facebook Live Tuesday at 1:00pm PST.
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Bay Area punk rock icons Green Day are set to live stream a special show on Tuesday, September 5th, in support of Americares’ Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.


The band is donating $100,000 to the health-focused relief and development organization, and are encouraging fans to kick in as well. As an added incentive, Green Day will broadcast a set from backstage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.

The show will be streamed via Facebook Live Tuesday at 1:00pm PST.

dsc5708 Green Day To Live Stream Special Show For Hurricane Harvey Relief

(photo credit: Curtis Stankalis)

“We kept seeing these terrible images of devastation coming from Texas, and we knew we had to do something to help,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press statement. “We’re encouraging fans to join us in support of Americares, a trusted organization that’s on the ground providing aid.”

