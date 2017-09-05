San Jose Lawmakers Rally In Solidarity With Dreamers

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Several young people gathered in front of a crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library and embraced as the community prayed over them. Some broke down in tears.

They were all DACA recipients, now filled with a mixture of heartbreak, confusion, and fear.

“I am afraid, because they know where I live,” said DACA recipient Ariadna. “They know my phone number. They know everything about me.”

Ariadna came here as a 3-year-old. She now works for a non-profit and has two girls of her own.

“I am a law abiding citizen who has done nothing but work in my community and live a righteous life. I am afraid but I do not regret it.”

She’s talking about registering with the federal government as a Dreamer under President Obama’s administration which allowed her to legally work and get a driver’s license, only to have it rescinded today under President Trump.

Hundreds came out in support of the Dreamers, chanting “si se puede, si se puede” including top elected leaders who denounced the Trump administration’s decision.

“This is a callous, cowardly and irresponsible act,” said Dave Cortese, president of the Board of Supervisors.

San Jose and Santa Clara County now plan to use the courts to try to protect the Dreamers.

“We’ve got your back!” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “And here in the city of San Jose, we are going to look at every potential action we can take, including a lawsuit against this administration.”

Many of the Dreamers said this is just the beginning of a battle to stay in this country, the only country many of them ever knew.

“This is my home. This is my home. I know no other,” said Ariadna.