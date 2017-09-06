Country Singer Jo Dee Messina Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Filed Under: Bye Bye, Cancer, Country Music, I'm Alright, Jo Dee Messina, Postpone, Tour
VIDEO: Jo Dee Messina – I’m Alright (Music Video)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include “I’m Alright” and “Bye Bye,” announced Wednesday that she has cancer and will be postponing her 2017 show dates after October 7th.

A statement posted on her website didn’t specify the kind of cancer the 47-year-old Messina has been diagnosed with, but said she’s “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

Messina, who is from Framingham, Massachusetts, had a string of hit songs in the late ’90s from her sophomore record, “I’m Alright,” on Curb Records. She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week No. 1 hits from the same album.

She also won the Horizon Award for new artists from the Country Music Association in 1999.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch