Country Singer RaeLynn To Perform National Anthem at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (CBS SF) – Country music singing sensation RaeLynn is set to perform the National Anthem at this year’s GoPro Grand Prix at the Sonoma Raceway.
In a statement, the 23-year-old singer will be at the event as an official Novo Nordisk Patient Ambassador, along with IndyCar Series driver and fellow Ambassador Charlie Kimball on Sunday, September 17th.
“I’m psyched for a day at the races and honored to be performing the national anthem. It’s an added bonus to represent Novo Nordisk because they are a huge part of my life,” said RaeLynn.
RaeLynn was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age of 12.
“I’m really excited to have RaeLynn at the track this weekend for the season finale,” said Kimball “I can’t wait to hear her sing the national anthem before the green flag on Sunday!”
In November of 2016, RaeLynn was CBS Radio’s Impact Artist.
