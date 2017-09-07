Dangling Sheet Metal Closes Taylor Street In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A piece of sheet metal hanging from the side of a building several stories up in San Francisco’s Union Square has forced the closure of streets in the area.
Video shot by Chopper Five showed the sheet metal dangling from the side of the Hilton Hotel at the intersection of Taylor Street and O’Farrell Street. The block of Taylor between O’Farrell and Ellis is closed with cars and pedestrian traffic being diverted around the area.
The sheet metal appears to be part of the building’s exterior siding. It is basically only attached at one corner and can be seen moving in the wind.
The concern is the sheet metal could fall and hurt someone.
There was no word from authorities when Taylor Street would reopen.