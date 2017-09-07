Decorated Oakland Fire Captain Arrested On Child Porn Charges

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A decorated Oakland fire captain was being held on $200,000 bail Thursday after child pornography was discovered on his home computer, authorities said.
In a press release, the Contra County Sheriff’s Department said 58-year-old Richard Chew of Lafayette was taken into custody on two counts of child pornography on Wednesday after his home was searched by Lafayette police officers.
According to the release, the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation into Chew’s online activity on August 19th.
Court records show authorities searched his Lafayette home and the fire station where he was assigned to — Station 15 at 455 27th St. in Oakland.
According to the East Bay Times, Chew made headlines in March after four people died in a San Pablo Avenue halfway house fire. Emails obtained by the newspaper show that Chew, along with other Oakland firefighters, repeatedly warned fire inspectors that the building had serious fire danger issues.
In 2009, the Oakland city council honored Chew and other firefighters for their swift water rescue at a fatal traffic accident scene at Hegenberger Road and Hamilton Street on Nov. 1, 2008.