Man Killed In East San Jose Shooting Identified As 39-Year-Old

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 39-year-old San Jose man has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as the victim of a shooting on Tuesday night.

Cesar Paguada was the victim of the shooting reported in the 1900 block of Story Road at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Thursday, San Jose police have no updates on the case. San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said on Wednesday that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

