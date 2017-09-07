Fees At 2 Marin Headlands Campgrounds May Rise

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – The National Park Service is proposing overnight camping and day use fee increases at two campgrounds in the Marin Headlands in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Fees at the Kirby Cove campground would increase from $25 to $30 per night, and day use fees at Kirby Cove would increase from $35 to $45 per day.

Camping at the Bicentennial campground is currently free but the park service is proposing a $20 fee. The fee increases that would take effect in January will support an online reservation system and new campground amenities.

Charcoal grills and a vault toilet would be installed at Bicentennial campground, and increased fees at Kirby Cove would support ongoing campground operations.

The fee increase at Kirby Cove campground is the first since 1997 and is in alignment with fees at other campgrounds in California, according to the park service.

Holders of the Access and Senior Lifetime Interagency passes would still save 50 percent off camping.

The GGNRA retains 80 percent of campground revenues for projects that directly benefit visitor experiences, according to the parking service.

The 2018 camping season is from March 11 to Nov. 4 and varies slightly each year to coincide with daylight saving time.

The National Park Service is accepting public comment on the fee increases through Oct. 5. After a 30-day review and comment period, the park service will review all comments before making a final decision.

A summary of the proposed fee changes is available at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/proposed_fee_increase.

