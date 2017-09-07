PG&E Crews Heading To Florida To Help After Hurricane Irma Strikes

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – PG&E crews are preparing to head to south Florida to help in the efforts to restore power after Hurricane Irma hits the area this weekend, according to the utility.
The Category 5 storm, with maximum winds of 180 mph, has been tearing through the Caribbean and is forecast to hit Florida in the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service.
As part of a mutual aid agreement with the utility Florida Power & Light, about 100 PG&E employees—line workers, equipment operators, supervisors and other personnel—will travel to Florida after the hurricane moves through the area.
The agreement was signed in 2014 and this will be the second time it has been activated, following Hurricane Matthew in the area last year, according to PG&E.
Under the agreement, FPL will cover the costs of the support from PG&E.
